    Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea

    The Ukrainian military command said Russian forces also keep shelling Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and have kept up their siege of Mariupol, the key southern port city that has been under attack for nearly six weeks.

    PTI
    April 11, 2022 / 06:31 AM IST
    Source: AP

    The governor of the region that includes Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipro, says the airport was hit twice by missile attacks on Sunday.

    The Russian Defense Ministry says it's air-launched missiles hit Ukraine's S-300 air defense missile systems in two locations, while sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed a Ukrainian unit's headquarters in the Dnipro region.

    Neither side's military claims could be independently verified.

    The Pentagon said Russia has a clear advantage in armoured forces for its next phase in its war on Ukraine.

    Press secretary John Kirby said Friday that the Russians spread themselves too thin to take the capital, but now they're more focused on a smaller region, and still have the vast majority of their combat power.

    A major effort by Ukrainian defenses and more Western assistance will be needed to push them back.



    PTI
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 06:31 am
