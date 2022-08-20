English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia has no moral right to sit at G20, says Britain

    Indonesia will host the summit in November and has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend.

    Reuters
    August 20, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    (Image: AP)

    Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday.

    "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists," the spokesperson said.

    "We welcome Indonesia's efforts to ensure that the impacts of Russia's war are considered in G20 meetings, as well as indications that Ukraine may be represented by President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy at the G20 Leaders Summit."

    first published: Aug 20, 2022 07:24 am
