    Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike, UK says

    Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during the last seven days

    Reuters
    September 18, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday.

    Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during the last seven days, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

    The category of mission has included strikes against the electricity grid and a dam on the Inhulets River at Kryvyi Rih, it said.
    Reuters
    first published: Sep 18, 2022 11:51 am
