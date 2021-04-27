Russia has fully vaccinated 7.7 million people against COVID-19

A health care worker vaccinates a person at Arthur Ashe, Jr. Athletic Center during a COVID-19 vaccination event set up by the Virginia Department of Health in Richmond ,Va., on March 4, 2021. At one vaccination event in Richmond intended for older adults, dozens of people who had re-used appointment links showed up, overbooking the event. (PC-Carlos Bernate/The New York Times)

Russia has vaccinated 12.1 million people against COVID-19, of whom 7.7 million have had both doses, deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday.

The figure is up from around 8 million, cited by Golikova earlier this month.

Golikova also told state television there was a risk of a seasonal rise in COVID-19 cases in May.

Russia reported 8,053 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 2,098 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,779,425.