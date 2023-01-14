 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russia fires new wave of missiles at Ukraine after hitting Kyiv infrastructure

Reuters
Jan 14, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

Kyiv’s mayor said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv, causing a fire but hurting no one.

Russia fired a second wave of missiles at Ukraine on Saturday, forcing people to take cover as sirens blared across the country just hours after morning air strikes that hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Authorities in Mykolaiv, the western city of Lviv and the Black Sea port of Odesa said air defences were trying to shoot down incoming missiles. Explosions were heard in the central Vynnytsa region, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported.

Moscow, which invaded last February, has been pounding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water as winter bites.

The second attack on Saturday came hours after Reuters journalists heard a series of blasts in Kyiv in the morning before the air raid siren even sounded, which is highly unusual. The extent of any damage or casualties in the second wave was not yet clear.

No one was reported hurt following the first wave, but missile debris caused a fire in one place and houses were damaged outside the capital, officials said.

”An infrastructure facility was hit. No critical damage or fire. All emergency services are working at the site. No one is wounded,” Kyiv’s military administration said in a statement.