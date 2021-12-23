MARKET NEWS

Russia fines Twitter again for not deleting banned content, says court

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Reuters
December 23, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Twitter 3 million roubles ($40,920) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said.

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.
