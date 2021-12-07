MARKET NEWS

Russia fines Google 5 million roubles for not deleting banned content

Moscow has increased pressure on foreign tech companies this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.

Reuters
December 07, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

Russia fined Alphabet’s Google 5 million roubles ($67,190), a Moscow court said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of penalties against the technology giant for failing to delete content the government deems illegal.

Moscow has increased pressure on foreign tech companies this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet, something they say threatens to stifle individual and corporate freedom.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
first published: Dec 7, 2021 02:44 pm

