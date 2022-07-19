English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia fines Google $370 million for repeated content violations

    Russia has long objected to foreign tech platforms' distribution of content that fall foul of its restrictions, but what had been a simmering dispute has erupted into a full-on battle since Moscow assembled its armed forces before sending them into Ukraine in February.

    Reuters
    July 19, 2022 / 06:55 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    Alphabet's Google was fined 21.1 billion roubles ($373 million) on Monday by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Monday.

    Russia has long objected to foreign tech platforms' distribution of content that fall foul of its restrictions, but what had been a simmering dispute has erupted into a full-on battle since Moscow assembled its armed forces before sending them into Ukraine in February.

    Late last year, Google was fined 7.2 billion roubles for failing to remove or block content.

    Its Russian unit's bank account has been seized, prompting the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy and making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.

    Google, which may appeal the ruling, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

    Close

    Related stories

    The communications regulator Roskomnadzor said in June that Alphabet's video platform YouTube was deliberately spreading false information about the conflict in Ukraine, and had permitted content promoting extremist views and calls for children to participate in unauthorised protests.

    "The video hosting site YouTube deliberately promotes the dissemination of misleading information about the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation," Roskomnadzor said.

    Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine to defuse a threat to its security and protect Russian speakers from persecution.

    Ukraine and its Western allies dismiss such allegations as baseless pretexts for an illegal land grab.
    Reuters
    Tags: #content violations #Google #Russia #World News
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:55 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.