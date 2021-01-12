MARKET NEWS

Russia extends ban on UK flights until February 1 over coronavirus variant

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since December 22.

January 12, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST

Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until the end of February 1 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Tuesday.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
TAGS: #coronavirus new strain #Russia #UK #WorldNews
first published: Jan 12, 2021 12:55 pm

