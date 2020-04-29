App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia expects up to 15% drop in oil output in 2020: Ifx

Novak cited this month's deal between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large oil producers to cut their combined oil output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to combat slumping prices in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Wednesday said the country's oil output could fall by up to 15 percent this year, Interfax news agency reported, representing its first annual decline since 2008.

Novak cited this month's deal between the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other large oil producers to cut their combined oil output by almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to combat slumping prices in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian oil output will decline to between 480 million and 500 million tonnes (MT) (9.6 million bpd to 10 million bpd), from 2019's post-Soviet high of 560MT, Novak said.

Close

The 2008 decline in Russian oil output, as prices fell amid the financial crisis, amounted to only 0.7 percent .

related news

Novak also said that both foreign-operated and domestic oil projects will reduce output as part of the global supply pact.

International oil majors, such as ExxonMobil and Shell, are involved in several oil and gas projects in Russia under production-sharing agreements signed in the 1990s.

Novak said that Russian companies will cut their production by 19 percent from February levels as part of the OPEC-led deal, Interfax reported.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Business #oil #OPEC #Russia #World News

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Amazon Pay Later launches in India, offers zero-interest credit, EMI payments on product purchases

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Doorstep banking facility: List of banks that offer this service

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.