Russia denies AP report that Sergei Lavrov taken to hospital at G20

Nov 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Russia's foreign ministry on Monday denied an Associated Press report that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had been taken to hospital, casting the report as the "height of fakery."

Associated Press, citing Indonesian officials, said that Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali island for the G20 summit.

"Sergei Viktrovich [Lavrov] and I are reading the news wires and cannot believe our eyes."

