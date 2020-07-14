Russia coronavirus vaccine set for phase-II human trials as experts await data on tests done so far

Russia has completed phase-1 clinical trials on its coronavirus vaccine candidate and may be all set for the second round of human trials. According to a report by Sputnik news, the second phase was to begin at Russia's Sechenov University on July 13.

Vadim Tarasov, the Director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Biotechnology, told Sputnik that the university has completed the trial of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute, an epidemiology research centre in Moscow.

The Russian Health Ministry had sanctioned the trial for the vaccine candidate on June 16. The first group of volunteers would be discharged on July 15 and the second group on July 20.

Phase-II trials were supposed to start on July 13, while there is no clarity over phase-III trials.

Experts said it is still difficult to comment on the vaccine candidate’s efficacy without having data from the clinical trials so far.

This comes even as around 150 vaccine candidates against SARS-Cov-2, which causes COVID-19, are in various stages of development around the world.

In a human challenge trial, participants are deliberately exposed to the infection (in this case it is SARS-CoV-2 virus), in order to study the disease and test the vaccines. For the human challenge trial -- the exact virus strain that is used to infect the participant and dosage or how much of the virus the volunteers need to be exposed to needs to be determined and approved by the regulatory authorities.

The method is not new and has been used for developing vaccines for seasonal flu, typhoid, malaria and cholera, among others.

Gilead Sciences, Oxford University's researchers and American biotech company Moderna are considered to be at the forefront of developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.

According to reports, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's vaccine candidate is expected to be ready to seek regulatory approval by the end of 2020.

Globally, there have been over 1.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 5.7 lakh people have died so far.