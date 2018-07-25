Russia considers fake news law that would fine websites as much as Rs 5 crore

Russia is mulling a new law that would fine a website and social network that publishes inaccurate/fake news.

The websites with fake news and that have at least 100,000 visitors per day are considered punishable under this law.

As per the law, the websites should remove the inaccurate news posted within 24 hours, if they don’t act in accordance then they can be punished with a fine of 50 million roubles that is nearly Rs 5 crore.

The law also explains the limit on how much the users are allowed to write in a blog or comment section. The founder of anti-censorship site Roskomsvoboda, Artem Kozlyuk said this is just another bill aimed at 'expansion of the government's powers and censorship'

This law is still under consideration in State Duma - Russia's lower house of parliament, as per a report by Engadget.

Other countries such as Malaysia and Egypt have also passed similar laws related to fake news.