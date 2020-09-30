172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|russia-completes-clinical-trials-of-second-potential-covid-19-vaccine-5904781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 02:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia completes clinical trials of second potential COVID-19 vaccine

The institute completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, earlier this month.

Reuters

Russia has completed clinical trials of a second potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Wednesday.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 02:00 pm

