Russia completes clinical trials of second potential COVID-19 vaccine

The institute completed early-stage human trials, known as Phase II, earlier this month.
Reuters
Russia has completed clinical trials of a second potential vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, the RIA news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Wednesday.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 02:00 pm