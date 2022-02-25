English
    Russia bans UK-linked planes from its airspace

    "A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircrafts owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK," the Rosaviatsia aviation authority said in a statement.

    AFP
    February 25, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
    Moscow on Friday banned all UK-linked planes, including transiting flights, from its airspace after its flagship carrier Aeroflot was prevented from flying over Britain following the Russian attack on Ukraine.

    "A restriction was introduced on the use of Russian airspace for flights of aircrafts owned, leased or operated by an organisation linked to or registered in the UK," the Rosaviatsia aviation authority said in a statement.

    The ban took effect from 11:00 am Moscow time (0800 GMT), it said, and included flights transiting through Russian airspace.
    #British airlines #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    Feb 25, 2022 02:36 pm

