App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Russia claims US led drones toward Russian base in Syria

Alexander Fomin says the drones were heading toward Hemeimeem air base in Latakia province when a US Boeing P-8 Poseidon flying over the Mediterranean "took control" of them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russia's deputy defense minister claims a US military aircraft took control of 13 drones over Syria and attempted to have them attack a Russian military base there, but that the drones were downed before they could reach their target.

Alexander Fomin says the drones were heading toward Hemeimeem air base in Latakia province when a US Boeing P-8 Poseidon flying over the Mediterranean "took control" of them.

Fomin says the drones were destroyed before they could reach the base. He didn't say who the drones belonged to or when the alleged incident happened. There was no US comment on the claim.

Russian news agencies reported Fomin's remarks on October 24 in Beijing.

It's the first time Moscow directly accuses the United States of coordinating an attack on Russian assets in Syria.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 06:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #World News

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.