Russia, China support summit of permanent UN Security Council members: Joint Statement

The two countries view the United States as trying to rely on Cold War-era military and political alliances, the TASS news agency reported.

Reuters
March 23, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
Russia and China have expressed support for a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council and accused the United States of trying to destroy international legal architecture, in a joint statement published on Tuesday.

The two countries view the United States as trying to rely on Cold War-era military and political alliances, the TASS news agency reported.
