Russia, China delay US bid at UN to cut off oil to North Korea

Russia and China today asked for more time to consider a request from the United States to the UN Security Council to halt all deliveries of refined oil products to North Korea, diplomats said.The United States asked a UN sanctions committee last week to ban further shipments after accusing North Korea of exceeding a UN cap on the fuel deliveries through illegal imports.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:50 pm