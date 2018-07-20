App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 07:54 AM IST

Russia, China delay US bid at UN to cut off oil to North Korea

The United States asked a UN sanctions committee last week to ban further shipments after accusing North Korea of exceeding a UN cap on the fuel deliveries through illegal imports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Russia and China today asked for more time to consider a request from the United States to the UN Security Council to halt all deliveries of refined oil products to North Korea, diplomats said.

The United States asked a UN sanctions committee last week to ban further shipments after accusing North Korea of exceeding a UN cap on the fuel deliveries through illegal imports.
