Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Russia caught US warship in its waters, chased it off: Defence ministry

It said in a statement that the U.S ship had returned to neutral waters after being warned by a Russian destroyer, the Admiral Vinogradov.

A Russian warship caught a U.S. Navy destroyer operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters near the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that the U.S ship had returned to neutral waters after being warned by a Russian destroyer, the Admiral Vinogradov.
