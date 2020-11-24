Russia caught US warship in its waters, chased it off: Defence ministry

It said in a statement that the U.S ship had returned to neutral waters after being warned by a Russian destroyer, the Admiral Vinogradov.
A Russian warship caught a U.S. Navy destroyer operating illegally in Russia's territorial waters near the Sea of Japan, but chased it off, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday.It said in a statement that the U.S ship had returned to neutral waters after being warned by a Russian destroyer, the Admiral Vinogradov.
First Published on Nov 24, 2020 01:29 pm