    Russia calls Britain hypocritical for questioning its right to sit at G20

    Britain said Russia had no moral right to sit at the G20 while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine.

    Reuters
    August 23, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST
    Russia Ukraine war

    Russia Ukraine war

    Russia's embassy in London on Monday called Britain hypocritical for a statement by its foreign ministry last week that questioned Russia's "moral right" to sit at the Group of 20 nations.

    Britain said Russia had no moral right to sit at the G20 while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine.

    "We consider such statements especially hypocritical after the UK, together with NATO allies discredited itself by actively participating in illegal and aggressive military campaigns in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya and Syria, as well as in other countries of the Middle East and Africa," the embassy said in a statement.

    Indonesia will host the upcoming G20 summit in November and has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will attend.
