Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russia-bound flight forced to land because of a dog

Reportedly, the dog’s cage in the luggage compartment wasn’t locked properly, which led to the situation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A passenger jet had to make an emergency landing in Moscow when a small dog somehow managed to open the luggage compartment, and triggered an alarm onboard.

As per a report by RT sourced from Russian news agency Interfax, the commander of Boeing 737 that was flying from St. Petersburg immediately informed the ground services of the situation as the flight was reaching the Russian capital, on Sunday.

After investigating the incident, it was discovered that the opening of luggage compartment hatch happened because of a small dog whose cage was not locked properly, and as a result, the dog sneaked out. The animal started acting unsure and anxious seeking an escape, not aware of the fact that it is way above the ground level.

"The crew safely performed an emergency landing, no one was hurt," a source at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport told Interfax.

The alarm went off leading to fear and concern when the passenger jet was at an altitude of around 4,000 meters (13,000 feet).

The source further added that the dog 'tore the inner lining of the luggage compartment and somehow provoked the opening of its front half-door. There was a gap of several dozen centimeters, but the dog was unable to get into it and stayed alive.'

The plane's electronics did not let the dog open the hatch completely, thus triggering the alarm to block it.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:44 pm

