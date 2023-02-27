 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Russia blasts EU, US sanctions as 'absurd' and 'futile'

AFP
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:20 PM IST

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the European Union's latest round of sanctions, which was adopted last week, was "absurd".

The latest EU sanctions target dozens of Russian businesses and state agencies including three Russian banks. (Russian President Vladimir Putin - File image)

Moscow on Monday hit out at the European Union and the United States after they adopted their latest packages of sanctions against Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the European Union's latest round of sanctions, which was adopted last week, was "absurd".

The EU's penalties, which target 121 individuals and entities, are the 10th round of sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia's finances and military supplies for the conflict.

Peskov said Western countries were struggling to find more people and entities to punish.