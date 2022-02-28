English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia bans airlines from 36 countries

    Moscow's statement came as Russian airlines are now unable to enter the airspace of the vast majority of European countries as well as Canada.

    AFP
    February 28, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Russia announced Monday it was banning flights by airlines from 36 countries including Britain and Germany in response to a slew of bans on its planes.

    Moscow's statement came as Russian airlines are now unable to enter the airspace of the vast majority of European countries as well as Canada.

    Its list includes Jersey, which is a dependency of the UK, and Gibraltar, a British overseas territory.

    Russia's civil aviation authority said it was bringing in the restrictions "as a retaliatory measure for the ban by European states on flights by civil aviation operated by Russian airlines or registered in Russia".

    Airlines will only be able to enter Russian airspace with a special permit.

    Close

    Last week Russia banned UK airlines after Britain barred Aeroflot, the country's flagship carrier, as well as private jets.

    The European Union announced Sunday that it was closing its airspace to Russian aircraft, including private jets.

    These measures will mean airlines have to make long detours on some routes, potentially raising the cost of tickets.
    AFP
    Tags: #flights #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 07:15 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.