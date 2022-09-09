Russia backs IAEA call for immediate cessation of shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

Russia has backed a call by the United Nations atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate cessation of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on September 9.

A team of UN experts have recently inspected the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the biggest atomic power plant in Europe, after crossing the frontline into Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine, to assess the risk of what both sides say could be a devastating radiation disaster.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of trying to sabotage the IAEA mission to the plant, which sits on the south bank of a huge reservoir on the Dnipro River that divides Russian and Ukrainian forces in central southern Ukraine. Since the early days of the conflict, the plant has been controlled by Russian troops but operated by Ukrainian staff.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the IAEA Director General said: “I urgently call for the immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area. Only this will ensure the security of operating staff and allow the durable restoration of power to Enerhodar and to the power plant.”

“This dramatic development demonstrates the absolute imperative to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone now. This is the only way to ensure that we do not face a nuclear accident,” Grossi noted.

"We fully support the appeal and demand of the #IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Enerhodar and the #ZNPP must stop immediately," Russian ambassador to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.

(With agency inputs)