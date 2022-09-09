English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Conclave 2022, Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Event !! Block your seat at Rs.24000/- using coupon code MCPRO22
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Russia backs IAEA call for immediate cessation of shelling at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

    Since the early days of the conflict, the plant has been controlled by Russian troops but operated by Ukrainian staff.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 10:47 PM IST
    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (Photo via AP)

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. (Photo via AP)

    Russia has backed a call by the United Nations atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for an immediate cessation of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and the nearby city of Enerhodar, its envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on September 9.

    A team of UN experts have recently inspected the Zaporizhzhia power plant, the biggest atomic power plant in Europe, after crossing the frontline into Russian-held territory in southern Ukraine, to assess the risk of what both sides say could be a devastating radiation disaster.

    Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of trying to sabotage the IAEA mission to the plant, which sits on the south bank of a huge reservoir on the Dnipro River that divides Russian and Ukrainian forces in central southern Ukraine. Since the early days of the conflict, the plant has been controlled by Russian troops but operated by Ukrainian staff.

    In a statement issued earlier in the day, the IAEA Director General said: “I urgently call for the immediate cessation of all shelling in the entire area. Only this will ensure the security of operating staff and allow the durable restoration of power to Enerhodar and to the power plant.”

    “This dramatic development demonstrates the absolute imperative to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone now. This is the only way to ensure that we do not face a nuclear accident,” Grossi noted.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We fully support the appeal and demand of the #IAEA Director General that shelling of the town of Enerhodar and the #ZNPP must stop immediately," Russian ambassador to the IAEA Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter.

    (With agency inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IAEA #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 10:47 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.