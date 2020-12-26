MARKET NEWS

Russia approves Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for people over 60: Report

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

Reuters
December 26, 2020 / 02:55 PM IST
Russia on Saturday approved its main COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.

People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.

