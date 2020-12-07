PlusFinancial Times
Russia Approves Clinical Trials For Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine ad5-Ncov

Ad5-nCoV is a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit.

Reuters
Dec 7, 2020 / 02:35 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Russia has granted approval for clinical trials to be held for the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov involving 8,000 volunteers, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Ad5-nCoV is a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit.

Reuters
