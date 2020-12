Russia Approves Clinical Trials For Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine ad5-Ncov

Source: Reuters

Russia has granted approval for clinical trials to be held for the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov involving 8,000 volunteers, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Ad5-nCoV is a vaccine candidate co-developed by CanSino Biologics and a Chinese military-backed research unit.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here