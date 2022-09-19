Russia and China agree to deepen defence cooperation, joint exercises

Russia and China have agreed deepen cooperation on defence issues with a focus on holding joint exercises, Moscow's powerful Security Council said on Monday.

"The sides agreed on further military cooperation with a focus on joint exercises and patrols, as well as on strengthening contacts between the General Staffs," it said.

The statement comes as Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev visits China to hold security consultations and meetings with officials.

Russia and China have deepened cooperation in recent years, hailing s "no limits" partnership though Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged China's "concerns" over the situation in Ukraine at a summit in Uzbekistan last week.