Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

Reuters
Aug 30, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

The city authorities said two shells exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, the agency added.

Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar accused Ukrainian troops on Tuesday of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's TASS news agency said.

Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, set to be visited this week by a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

first published: Aug 30, 2022 11:07 am
