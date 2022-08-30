English
    Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

    Reuters
    August 30, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST
    Nuclear Power

    Russian-installed authorities in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar accused Ukrainian troops on Tuesday of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's TASS news agency said.

    The city authorities said two shells exploded near a spent fuel storage building at the plant, the agency added.

    Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of attacking Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, set to be visited this week by a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
