Russia accuses Ukraine of executing more than 10 prisoners of war

AFP
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Russia on Friday accused Kyiv of executing several surrendering soldiers in what Moscow said constituted a "war crime," the latest allegation of abuse after months of fighting in Ukraine.

Moscow's claims come after the UN this week published a report saying prisoners of war on both sides had been subjected to torture and ill-treatment.

"No one will be able to paint the deliberate and methodical murder of more than ten restrained Russian soldiers... who were shot in the head, as a 'tragic exception,'" the Russian defence ministry said.

Its statement refers to videos circulating on Russian-language social media that purport to show the bodies of Russian servicemen who had surrendered to Ukrainian troops and were then killed.

One video shows soldiers apparently surrendering to several military personnel in camouflage and wearing yellow armbands. The soldiers who are giving themselves up lie down on the ground in the debris-filled backyard of a house.

The video abruptly cuts off as shots are heard.