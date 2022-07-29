English
    Russia: 40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk prison

    Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine struck a prison in separatist-held territory with U.S.-made HIMARS rockets on Friday, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

    Reuters
    July 29, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
    Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 01:52 pm
