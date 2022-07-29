Russia: 40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk prison

Kateryna Popova said she saw many injured people lying on the street after the missiles struck. Popova had fled from Kharkiv in March in search of safety in “quiet” Vinnytsia. But the missile attack changed all that. “We did not expect this. Now we feel like we don’t have a home again,” she said. (Image: AP)

Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine struck a prison in separatist-held territory with U.S.-made HIMARS rockets on Friday, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.