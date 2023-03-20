 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupert Murdoch set to marry for fifth time at 92

Mar 20, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST

Media baron Rupert Murdoch on Monday announced that he is ready to marry for the fifth time at the age of 92.

The billionaire announced his engagement to Ann Lesley Smith, a 66-year-old former police chaplain.

They met in September at an event at his vineyard in California.

Murdoch told the New York Post, one of his own publications: "I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy." He split with fourth wife Jerry Hall last year.