Royal family to be ditched from Australia’s five-dollar note

Bloomberg
Feb 02, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

The new note will replace the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II with a tribute to the First Australians, rather than an image of King Charles III, the Reserve Bank said in a statement Thursday. The decision followed a consultation with the Federal government.

The late Queen Elizabeth II on the Australian five dollar notes. Photographer: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg

Australia plans to drop the head of the British royal family from its five-dollar banknote in favor of a design that honors the culture of the country’s Indigenous people.

“The five-dollar note will say more about our history and our heritage and our country,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday. “I see that as a good thing.”

The government had already hinted last September, shortly after the Queen’s death, that it wouldn’t use her son’s image on the new banknote. The note will take a number of years to be designed and printed, and will be in consultation with First Nations people.