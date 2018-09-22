Rouhani vows to boost Iran missiles despite Western concerns

Iran has ballistic missiles with a range of up to 3,500 kilometres (2,200 miles), enough to reach both Israel and US bases in the Middle East
President Hassan Rouhani vowed on Saturday to boost Iran's ballistic missile capabilities despite Western concerns that were cited by his US counterpart Donald Trump in May when he abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran.
"We will never decrease our defensive capabilities... we will increase them day by day," Rouhani said at a military parade.
"The fact that the missiles anger you, shows they are our most effective weapons," he said, referring to the West.
Iran has ballistic missiles with a range of up to 3,500 kilometres (2,200 miles), enough to reach both Israel and US bases in the Middle East.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 12:26 pm