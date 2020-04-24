App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rouhani urges Iran military to seek regional stability, remain vigilant: TV

The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that Tehran would destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, a day after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran over "harassment" of US vessels.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Iran's armed forces to seek regional stability while maintaining vigilance and a strong presence, state TV reported, as a war of words escalated with arch-enemy the United States.

The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that Tehran would destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf, a day after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran over "harassment" of US vessels.

"We must carefully follow strategies ensuring the sustainable stability of the region while maintaining vigilance and authoritative presence in the area," state TV quoted Rouhani as telling Iran's defence minister by telephone.

First Published on Apr 24, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Hassan Rouhani #Iran #United States #World News

