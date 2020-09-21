172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|rolls-royce-shares-hit-2004-low-over-mooted-3-billion-equity-raise-5865851.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce shares hit 2004 low over mooted $3 billion equity raise

The company, Britain's best known engineering name, put out a statement on Saturday in response to media stories, confirming the amount of new equity it could look to raise.

Shares in Rolls-Royce sunk to their lowest level since 2004 after the British aero-engine company confirmed it was considering a rights issue of up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.23 billion), following months of speculation about its finances.

The COVID-19 pandemic has blown a major hole in its balance sheet as airlines pay the company according to how many hours its engines fly, pushing it into a record loss of 5.4 billion pounds in the first half of 2020.

Shares in Rolls-Royce traded down 10 percent to 161 pence at 0750 GMT. They have lost 76 percent of their value in the year to date.

The company has a plan to sell assets to try to raise at least 2 billion pounds and said it is also looking at new debt options.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 02:10 pm

