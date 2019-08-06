App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Rolls-Royce CEO says company ready for a no-deal Brexit if needed

"We've grown the amount of inventory that we have, inventory and other measures to deal with issues around Brexit, totalling around 100 million pounds ($122 million) at the moment," Warren East told BBC Radio.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Britain's Rolls Royce said it was prepared to cope with the fallout from a disorderly Brexit after the aero-engine maker spent around 100 million pounds to increase inventory among other preparations, its chief executive said.

"We would obviously prefer a deal because that is the best way of providing certainty for business but we've always been prepared for a no-deal of some kind."

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #World News

