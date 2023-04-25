 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rolex Daytona prices outperform after brand debuts new model

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Prices for the most recent Daytona model have gained 4% since March 27, when Rolex discontinued it and unveiled a new version of the timepiece made famous by actor and racing car enthusiast Paul Newman.

A salesperson stands for a photograph with the Rolex Daytona 50th anniversary watch at the GEARYS Rodeo Drive Rolex store in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Pre-owned Rolex Daytona watches are outperforming the secondary market and some of the most in-demand timepieces from rivals, according to an index launched Tuesday by Bloomberg and trading platform Subdial.

Prices for the most recent Daytona model have gained 4% since March 27, when Rolex discontinued it and unveiled a new version of the timepiece made famous by actor and racing car enthusiast Paul Newman. This is ahead of the overall market as well as sought-after timepieces from Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index shows.

The index tracks prices for the 50 most traded pre-owned luxury watches by US dollar value, providing an insight into the strength of demand in the secondary market.