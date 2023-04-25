English
    Rolex Daytona prices outperform after brand debuts new model

    Prices for the most recent Daytona model have gained 4% since March 27, when Rolex discontinued it and unveiled a new version of the timepiece made famous by actor and racing car enthusiast Paul Newman.

    Bloomberg
    April 25, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
    A salesperson stands for a photograph with the Rolex Daytona 50th anniversary watch at the GEARYS Rodeo Drive Rolex store in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

    Pre-owned Rolex Daytona watches are outperforming the secondary market and some of the most in-demand timepieces from rivals, according to an index launched Tuesday by Bloomberg and trading platform Subdial.

    Prices for the most recent Daytona model have gained 4% since March 27, when Rolex discontinued it and unveiled a new version of the timepiece made famous by actor and racing car enthusiast Paul Newman. This is ahead of the overall market as well as sought-after timepieces from Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index shows.

    The index tracks prices for the 50 most traded pre-owned luxury watches by US dollar value, providing an insight into the strength of demand in the secondary market.

    Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index | Discontinued Rolex beats overall market

    Prices for discontinued luxury watch models often increase in value because they represent a now limited supply of product.

    As prices for the Daytona model have risen, the value of Patek Philippe’s discontinued and highly sought-after 5711 Nautilus have dropped 2.2% during the same period. Prices for the most traded version of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak have also fallen about 1.1%.

    The overall index for the top 50 most traded luxury watches is unchanged during the same period.

    Rolex Daytona Outperforms After Previous Model Discontinued | Daytona beats Patek Nautilus and AP Royal Oak since Mar. 27

    “The pre-owned watch market is returning to strength with Rolex leading the way,” said Christy Davis, a co-founder of Subdial, an online used luxury watch retailer and trading platform based in London.

    Prices for the most recent Rolex Daytona have jumped with the discontinuation of the model “with the number of pieces in circulation now firmly capped,” he said.

    Rolex Daytona Beats Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index | Discontinued Daytona returns top overall market since Mar. 27

    After an unprecedented surge in value during the pandemic, prices on the secondary watch market have been falling steadily for the past year. The Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index has dropped about 32% in 12 months while the Daytona’s value has declined about 30%.

    Since the start of this year, the Daytona is down about 14% while the overall market has dropped nearly 19%.

    Bloomberg
