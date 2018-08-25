App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 01:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rohingya's protest for 'justice' on crackdown anniversary

About 700,000 of the Muslim minority poured across the border after attacks by the Myanmar military and Buddhist groups that the United Nations has likened to ethnic cleansing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Thousands of Rohingya refugees staged protests for "justice" on the first anniversary of a Myanmar military crackdown that forced them to flee to camps in Bangladesh.

Thousands held peaceful marches and attended rallies chanting "We want justice from the UN." At the Kutupalong camp, a giant banner proclaimed: "Never Again: Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day. 25 August, 2018." Some wore bandanas emblazoned with the slogan "Save Rohingya" while others waved flags.

Other marches and gatherings were planned across what has become the world's biggest refugee camp, activists said.

Rohingya militants staged attacks on Myanmar police posts on August 25 last year sparking the crackdown in which an unknown number of Rohingya were killed. Many have arrived in the Bangladesh camps with stories of rape, torture and villages burned to the ground.

Myanmar authorities have insisted their forces only targeted radicals. They have made an agreement with Bangladesh to take back refugees but no progress has been made on returns and the Rohingya insist they will not go back unless their safety is guaranteed.

Mohammad Hossain, a 40 year old protester at Kutupalong, said "We are here remember to August 25. We want justice.

"We want them to recognise us as Rohingya. We are very sad because we are not in our native land. Everyone wants justice. We are complaining about this to the world."

Another protester, Noor Kamal, added: "We faced genocide. Last year, August 25, we faced genocide in Myanmar. We want justice for that.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 01:10 pm

