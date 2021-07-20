Rockets land near Kabul presidential palace during Eid prayers

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and others in the vicinity had to stop the prayers after multiple loud explosions shook the area, TV reports said. (File image)

Rockets hit the Afghan capital on July 20, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, officials and media said, but it was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

Three rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The attack interrupted an outdoor gathering for prayers in the palace compound attended by President Ashraf Ghani, television images showed.

The prayers continued amid the sound of explosions, however, and Ghani later delivered a speech from an outdoor podium, broadcast on local media.

Insecurity has been growing in Afghanistan, largely spurred by fighting in its provinces as foreign troops withdraw and Taliban insurgents launch major offensives, taking districts and border crossings.

Unlike some previous years, the Taliban did not declare a ceasefire during the Eid holiday this year.

On July 19, 15 diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Kabul urged the Taliban to halt offensives, just hours after the insurgents and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at talks in Doha.