Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 08:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

There was no immediate word on casualties

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A volley of rockets landed near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad January 26, two security sources told AFP, in the latest unclaimed attack on American installations in the country.

AFP reporters heard loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where most foreign embassies are located.

One security source said three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another said as many as five struck the area.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 07:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #Iraq #United States #World News

