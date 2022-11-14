 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Roche's Alzheimer's drug fails to meet goal in long awaited trial

Reuters
Nov 14, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Roche said in a statement on Monday that twin studies known as Graduate 1 and 2 had not reached their main goal of showing that the drug gantenerumab could preserve abilities such as remembering, solving problems, orientation and personal care in patients suffering from early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Roche's Alzheimer's drug candidate could not be shown to markedly slow dementia progression in two drug trials, leaving rivals Biogen and Eisai as clear leaders in a high-stakes race to launch a treatment for the memory-robbing disease.

The Swiss drugmaker conducted two identically designed studies, each with about 1,000 participants, who were examined and queried by physicians over more than two years. Within each study, volunteers were randomly assigned to receive either the injectable antibody drug gantenerumab or a placebo.

The drug was associated with a relative reduction in clinical decline of 8% in Graduate 1 and 6% in Graduate 2 compared with the placebo, but those results were not statistically reliable, the company said in a statement.

Credit Suisse analysts, who had seen a 20% chance of the drug reaching peak annual sales of $10 billion, described the trial failure as "unequivocal".

Roche shares were indicated down 4.8% in pre-market trading before the official 0800 GMT open.