Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 10:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

Robert Mueller's Donald Trump-Russia probe close to completion: Official

Mueller, a former FBI director, was named by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia in the 2016 presidential election is close to being wrapped up, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said.

"The Mueller investigation is close to being completed," Whitaker told journalists on January 28.

"I've been fully briefed on the investigation and I look forward to Director Mueller delivering the final report," he said.

"I hope we can get the report from Director Mueller as soon as possible."

Mueller will submit his report to Whitaker unless he has been replaced as attorney general by then by Bill Barr, who has been nominated to the post but not yet confirmed by the Senate.

Without elaborating, Whitaker said: "I am comfortable that the decisions that were made are going to be reviewed."

Mueller, a former FBI director, was named by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mueller's team has indicted a total of 34 people -- but so far, no charges of outright collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow have been filed.

On Friday, Roger Stone, 66, a veteran Republican operative and longtime Trump adviser, was arrested at his Florida home by FBI agents on charges of making false statements to Congress and witness tampering.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 10:18 am

tags #Moscow #US #world

