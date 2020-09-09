172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|roadside-bomb-attack-misses-afghan-vice-president-amrullah-saleh-but-kills-four-5816561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Roadside bomb attack misses Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, but kills four

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes just ahead of long-awaited peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital of Doha.

Reuters

A roadside bomb in Kabul targeted First Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday morning, but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman after the attack which killed and wounded at least 20 people, including some of his bodyguards.

"Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed in their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed," Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh's office, wrote on Facebook.

He told Reuters the bomb targeted Saleh's convoy and some of his bodyguards were injured.

Saleh, a former intelligence chief, has survived several assassination attempts, including one on his office last year that killed 20 people.

The blast killed at least four people and wounded 16, a Health Ministry spokesman said .

Officials and diplomats have warned that rising violence is sapping trust needed for the success of talks aimed at ending an insurgency that began when the Taliban was ousted from power in Kabul by US-back forces in late 2001.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 12:40 pm

