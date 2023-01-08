 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Road traffic accident in eastern China kills 19

Reuters
Jan 08, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. local time (5 p.m. GMT) in Nanchang County in eastern China's Jiangxi province on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, adding that the injured had been sent to hospital and an investigation was under way.

Nineteen people died and 20 were injured in eastern China after a truck ran through a funeral procession early Sunday, according to Chinese media reports.

It did not provide additional details, but Jimu News, a news outlet run by the state-owned Chutian Metropolis Daily in Hubei province, said the incident happened when a truck hit a funeral procession.

More than 60 people had been walking along the roadside before heading to the crematorium, one participant, surnamed Gong, told the outlet. His wife was killed in the accident and his leg was injured, Gong said, adding that it wasn't foggy when the incident took place.

Nanchang County traffic police posted on its official Weibo account about 7 a.m. on Sunday that some parts of the area were encountering "heavy foggy weather."

"Driving visibility is poor, which is likely to cause traffic accidents," it added.