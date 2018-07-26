Rivals SpaceX and Arianespace launch satellites within 15 minutes of each other

US-based SpaceX and their French counterpart Arianespace launched rockets 15 minutes apart from each other on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Verge, SpaceX launched Falcon 9 at 7:30 am ET from the California coast while Arianespace launched Ariane 5 from its South American spaceport in French Guiana. Ariane 5 rocket carried four satellites into the orbit and SpaceX carried 10 satellites on Falcon 9.

Falcon 9 by SpaceX landed successfully on the drone-ship "Just Read the Instructions" in the Pacific Ocean. Initially, there was some uncertainty about the survival of the satellites, due to bad lighting on the boat. However, SpaceX later had a visual proof that the booster touched down successfully.

This launch by Arianespace is it's fourth in the year, as per a company statement. For SpaceX, it was their second of the week, after a launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida this Sunday.



Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete— targeting July 25 launch of Iridium-7 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 21, 2018

They launched 10 additional Iridium satellites in this constellation, making it the seventh launch of the series, as per a company statement . Before the launch, SpaceX had also completed the rocket’s static fire test on July 20.

SpaceX had planned to catch the rocket's fairing with a giant net stretched across their recovery boat called Mr Steven, however, the boat was unable to catch the rocket nose.

The Iridium satellites will add to the 55 already in operation, as part of the NEXT network, which is focused on the internet of things (IoT).

SpaceX will continue its ambitious launch schedule with another Falcon 9 launch set for August 2.