Rishi Sunak to be UK's next prime minister as only rival drops out of race

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom's former chancellor of the exchequer, is set to become the country's next prime minister, as his only rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race on October 24.

This will make Sunak the first person of Indian-origin to occupy the top political seat at 10 Downing Street. The 42-year-old, who headed the finance ministry under former PM Boris Johnson, will also be the youngest prime minister to head Britain.

Sunak will be replacing Liz Truss, who had edged past him in the prime ministerial race last month. She was forced to resign following a short 45-day tenure, as her support base evaporated over the failure to address the UK's economic woes.

Sunak, who has stated his goal of fixing the country's economy, has received the support of at least half of the 357 lawmakers of the ruling Conservative Party.

Mordaunt, the incumbent leader of the UK House of Commons, earlier indicated that she had the support of at least 100 MPs to support her prime ministerial bid.

In a statement, however, she noted that the situation which the UK is facing is "unprecedented", which has compelled her to offer "full support" to Sunak.

If Mordaunt would have remained in contest and officially received the backing of at least 100 lawmakers, an online vote would have been necessitated among the 170,000 delegates of Conservative Party to elect their next leader.

"These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country," she said, suggesting that the bulk of Tory lawmakers were siding with Sunak.

"Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 process.

"As a result, we have now chosen our next Prime Minister. This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support," she said.

"I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our party, who gave me their backing. We all owe it to the country, to each other and to Rishi to unite and work together for the good of the nation. There is much work to be done," Mordaunt further added.

Markets were expected to react positively to the development, with the pound and British government bond prices rising briefly.

UK political crisis

The UK, apart from facing a stressed economy, has been a witness to a political crisis brewing over the past few years. The country has witnessed a spate of prime ministerial resignations since 2016, when it voted in favour of exiting the European Union.

Although a brief period stability was seen following Johnson's victory in the 2019 general elections, the political crisis resurfaced after he was forced to resign in July, amid mounting attacks over his conduct during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns.

Johnson's successor Truss could remain in the office for only a month-and-a-half, as the markets reacted severely to her proposed budget tax cuts. "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," she said on October 20, while announcing her resignation.

Sunak will be Britain's third prime minister in less than two months, and faces a formidable task of restoring stability to a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.

The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss would be expected to launch deep spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain's fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into a recession, dragged down by the surging cost of energy and food.

Britain has been locked in a state of perma-crisis ever since it voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, unleashing a battle at Westminster over the future of the country that remains unresolved to this today.

The latest bout of drama has drawn dismay in foreign capitals and ridicule from the world's press.

Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs analyst, came to national attention when, aged 39, he became finance minister under Johnson just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Britain, developing the successful furlough scheme.

His family migrated to Britain in the 1960s, a period when many people from Britain's former colonies moved to the country to help it rebuild after the Second World War.

After graduating from Oxford University, he went to Stanford University where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, whose father is Indian billionaire N. R. Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

With Reuters inputs