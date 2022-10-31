Southampton, UK: Where Rishi Sunak grew up, imbibed Indian values

Rishi Sunak (Photo: Twitter)

Rishi Sunak has become England’s most famous politician in India born in the port city of Southampton in Hampshire. He grew up in the city where his father worked as a general practitioner and mother was a pharmacist. His early years were shaped in the city where his family was not only a part of, but played a key role in, the small-knit Hindu community of Southampton.

Over an hour's train ride from London Waterloo, Southampton is known for its University and as one of the famous and busiest ports connecting the UK to Europe and America. Located at one end of the city’s long winding, arterial Burgess Road is the Bassett Pharmacy. In its earlier avatar it was known as Sunak Pharmacy and epitomises the ubiquitous corner shop. It is right at the junction, overlooking a roundabout where Burgess Road intersects Hill Lane.

Bassett Pharmacy, which was formerly called the Sunak Pharmacy, in Southampton, the UK

A prominent clock on the shop frontage of Sunak Pharmacy, of which pictures appeared when Rishi Sunak became the chancellor, and later Prime Minister, is still a part of Bassett Pharmacy. The shop sign and layout also looks remarkably similar. I could sense that passers-by who went around their way gave an occasional glance as a muted acknowledgment of the shop’s connection with the country’s new prime minister.

“I am not a Conservative voter,” says a young British-Asian outside Bassett Pharmacy. I had asked him to share his thoughts on the appointment of Sunak as the prime minister of the United Kingdom. Another says, it is remarkable to see him rise to the top, while a White man who went to the Pharmacy with his daughter says he did not wish to comment. Most of the customers at the pharmacy were people in their 50s and 60s who kept the staff periodically busy.

Erstwhile Sunak Pharmacy (Photo: Twitter)

“He was here earlier with a few journalists,” says a lady behind the counter, referring to a visit by Sunak a few months ago. It was the same place where Sunak’s mother, too, once dispensed medicines. Sunak has spoken about how he delivered medicines and helped the family balance the books. His maternal grandfather, Raghubir Berry, was a tax collector having worked in the civil service for over three decades. Before coming to the UK, Berry was a customs and excise office in Tanzania.

When he rose in public life becoming minister in the Treasury and then the Chancellor, he acknowledged how his maternal grandfather helped him hone skills on maintaining the account books. After a career in finance through Oxford and Stanford, he reached the position of managing the country’s accounts. In 1988, Berry got an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) from the Queen for his contribution to the UK civil service, and Sunak got appointed the Prime Minister by King Charles after his last significant role as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Rishi Sunak at Bassett Pharmacy. (Photo: Twitter)

Both his grandparents were devout, practising Hindus. While his maternal grandparents were based in Leicester where they were closely involved in a local temple, his paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak was a founder member of the Vedic Society Hindu Temple in Southampton in the early 1970s. Sunak himself has never shied away from proclaiming his affinity to Hinduism. In July 2022, he organised a feast at the temple and also attempted to roll chapatis.

Among the photos of gods and goddesses at the temple is one of Lord Krishna which says “donated by Sunak family in memory of Shree Ramdas Sunak.” The Sunaks are well-known to the regulars at the temple, some of whom vividly remember Sunak’s father and grandfather. “I have known him (Rishi Sunak) as a child. The family is still connected with this temple. His aunt comes regularly on Sundays,” said a man, who was among the earliest to come as the temple opened at 5 pm. Old family photos of the Sunaks are now being re-circulated and shared among them marvelling at the stupendous rise of one of their own.

“He is very humble and soft-spoken. It is a matter of pride for all of us that he is now the Prime Minister. We hope and pray that he takes the country out from the various crises that we face,” says a beaming Ritesh Bhatt, a temple priest. For the wider world Sunak’s appointment as prime minister came as there were no other contenders and the 1922 committee chair announced him as the leader of the Tory party.

The 1922 Committee consists of Tory backbench MPs that represents the views of the Conservative Party in the British Parliament.

The significance of Sunak’s appointment on the day of Diwali is still a much talked about nugget. “How can we forget that? It was a cause for double celebration,” says Bhatt.

While the argument about Sunak’s rise due to his wealth and elitism can be and has been made, hardly any politician or commentator can deny that his elevation carries huge symbolism. South Asian origin Labour MPs have highlighted the rise of a non-White as the country’ prime minister. Sunak’s rise should be seen in the context that for the last few years South Asian origin politicians have occupied key positions in the Cabinet.

England used to be referred to as the nation of shopkeepers, and a visit to Southampton shows that it is a son of one such family who has now come to lead her. It would be simplistic to say that Sunak became an accidental prime minister, his entire career has been planned to groom him for this role. He was the head boy at two prestigious educational institutes — Stroud school and Winchester College — and now the Tory party and the country.